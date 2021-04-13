Team touring Ky. to golf for a cure

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A group of Kentucky golfers is traveling across the state, teeing it up for a good cause.
Mike Wright and his buddies have spent the last few years traveling across the commonwealth to help raise money for cancer research.
It’s part of their fundraiser “Golfing Kentucky For A Cure.”
The foursome spent Tuesday morning in Madisonville playing at the Lakeshore Country Club.
The guys get permission to play on each course for free, and then donate whatever the greens fee would be to the Cancer Research Fund.
Each golfer is either a cancer survivor or has a personal connection to someone who’s had the disease.
“The three guys behind me are very good golfers on a day-to-day basis, and I’m by far the worst,” said Wright. “But the cause keeps me coming out here. It’s a great way to combine a passion with a good cause.”
So far, the crew has played 51 courses in 40 counties throughout Kentucky.
They’ve raised more than $6,000 for their cause.
