Sky Zone, along with area businesses, support Youth First

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Evansville has a new Youth First Wall of Support.
The wall features twelve local businesses who have come together to help Youth First, Inc. strengthen students and families with a total donation of $11,000.
That money will be used to continue providing much-needed mental health services to local children.
Officials from Youth First tell donations like this are needed, since the pandemic stopped them from holding their normal fundraising events.
“Our customers are kids. They are excited, energetic, and ready to have fun when they visit Sky Zone,” said owner Craig Love. “They are mostly elementary and middle school aged, so I also see them dealing with tough stuff like peer pressure and strong emotions. I want them to see Youth First on our wall. I want kids and families to know Youth First is here for them, in local schools. And I’m thrilled to see the local businesses who wanted to join me in this effort,”
Youth First partners with school districts across Indiana to embed social workers in school buildings, where they become specialized mentors for students and prevention coaches for parents and teachers.
The twelve local businesses who donated are:
All in the Family Dental
Azzip Pizza
Danco Construction
Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union
Kahn, Dees, Donovan & Kahn, LLP
Marian’s Hallmark
Schiff Air Conditioning & Heating
Sky Zone Trampoline Park Evansville
Slade Print
Speedy Oiler
Weichert Realtors
Wildeman Septic and Excavating
