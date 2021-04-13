Rohleder’s final round gives him top ten finish

With a final team score of 881, the Aces tied for 7th place with John A. Logan College. Both were eight strokes behind Tennessee Tech while finishing nine ahead of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. UT Martin finished Tuesday with a 283 to overtake Murray State for the team championship. Their 856 defeated the Racers by one stroke. Austin Knight from Murray State was medalist, clinching the top spot with a 210. His even 71 on Monday saw him hold off a second-place tie by just one shot.