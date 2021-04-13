Rohleder’s final round gives him top ten finish

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WFIE) -Isaac Rohleder tied his career-low round on Tuesday to help the University of Evansville men’s golf team finish in a tie for 7th place at the Big Blue Intercollegiate.
The Evansville native carded a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish in a tie for 10th place with a 3-round tally of 214. His round on Tuesday matched the career-low of 69 that he posted in the first round of the Murray State Invitational in the fall of 2019. Rohleder posted rounds of 71 and 74 on Monday.
Finishing second for the Purple Aces was Carson Parker. After shooting a pair of even 71′s in the opening two rounds, Parker recorded a 75 on Tuesday. His 217 tied him for 15th place. Spencer Wagner wrapped up the tournament just one behind Parker with a 218. A consistent effort saw him score a 73 in the third round to tie for 17th.
Henry Kiel registered a 78 on the final day to total 232 strokes for the tournament. His top round of the weekend was Monday’s second one where he checked in with a 2-over 73. Jessie Brumley also finished the final day with a 78 and completed the event with a 236. Michael Ikejiani was one of the top five individuals, finishing with a 229. He shot a 77 on Tuesday to finish with a 229.
With a final team score of 881, the Aces tied for 7th place with John A. Logan College. Both were eight strokes behind Tennessee Tech while finishing nine ahead of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. UT Martin finished Tuesday with a 283 to overtake Murray State for the team championship. Their 856 defeated the Racers by one stroke. Austin Knight from Murray State was medalist, clinching the top spot with a 210. His even 71 on Monday saw him hold off a second-place tie by just one shot.
UE will wrap up the second at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship on April 25-26 in Chicago.
