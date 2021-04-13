Part of St. Joseph Ave. to close through mid August

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Monday, Republic Services will close part of St. Joseph Avenue.
County officials say the closure is being done to allow Republic Services to build a bridge on St. Joseph Avenue immediately south of Meier Road.
The bridge will allow Republic’s landfill trucks to pass under St. Joseph Avenue.
The road closure is expected to last until August 16.
Meier Road will also be closed at St. Joseph Avenue.
Truck traffic will not be detoured on Mohr Road or Wimberg Road due to inadequate clearances under the CSX railroad bridges over those two roads.
The truck detour will require trucks to use Schenk Road instead of Wimberg Road or Mohr Road.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.