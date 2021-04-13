Officials asking residents to double-check recycling in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are asking people to keep a closer eye on what they put into recycling in Dubois County.
Constraints of the pandemic have made it harder for waste management to monitor collections.
Officials say when regular waste gets mixed in with recycling, it contaminates the entire load. We’re told this has happened recently.
They ask that you make sure to follow the labels on dumpsters at recycling centers and to keep a close eye out for plastics and food waste that might get mixed in with your recyclables.
Steve Berg, who oversees the centers, says a little extra attention can go a long way.
”We’re all in this together. We’re helping the environment by recycling and trying to do the right thing and make our landfills last longer,” said Berg. “It’s the right thing, and we need to keep on doing that.”
Dubois County Solid Waste Management has brochures and information about what materials can be recycled on their website.
