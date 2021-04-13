12 new cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in our local counties.
Of those new cases, five are in Wayne County, four are in Edwards County, two are in White County and there’s one new case in Wabash County.
There were no new deaths reported in our Illinois area.
The state has now had 1,285,398 total confirmed cases and 21,540.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,725 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,663 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 548 cases, 12 deaths
