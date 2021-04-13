Ind. health officials notifying clinics to pause using J&J vaccine

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana state health officials are notifying all vaccination clinics to pause the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration called for a pause to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The Indiana State Department of Health says they have not received official notification of a directive to pause, but they are doing so out of an abundance of caution.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,960 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,058 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,664 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,788 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,677 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,258 cases, 88 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,272 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,298 cases, 34 deaths
