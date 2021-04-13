Ind. health officials notifying clinics to pause using J&J vaccine

(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | April 13, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 8:27 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana state health officials are notifying all vaccination clinics to pause the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration called for a pause to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Indiana State Department of Health says they have not received official notification of a directive to pause, but they are doing so out of an abundance of caution.

Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 21,960 cases, 393 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,058 cases, 117 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,664 cases, 155 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,788 cases, 36 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,677 cases, 33 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,258 cases, 88 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,272 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,298 cases, 34 deaths

