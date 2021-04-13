How J&J vaccine pause is impacting Ky. pharmacies & correctional facilities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Kentucky, we’ve learned the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has mainly been distributed to correctional facilities and local pharmacies.
Danhauer Drug Store pharmacists say they had people booked this week for the J and J vaccine, but now those appointments are canceled.
“My first initial reaction was confusion, you know,” said Martika Martin, a pharmacist at Danhauer Drug Store.
Local pharmacies are in limbo with their vaccine supply. The FDA and CDC paused J&J vaccination efforts.
“Like, what are we going to do next?” asked Martin. “Obviously, in times like this, you kind of want to remain level-headed, take in the evidence.”
Danhauer Drug Store carries Johnson and Johnson. They’re waiting for scientists and health leaders to determine if the vaccine is safe for use.
“It has mainly been used in Kentucky with independent pharmacies in our corrections institutions, difficult to reach populations and some other areas across the state,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The Daviess County Detention Center says their inmates haven’t been vaccinated yet. With news of J and J issues, it’s been postponed.
“We have enough Moderna inventory that we’ll just offer that to our existing appointments,” said Clay Horton, director of the Green River District Health Department.
The state says they have enough Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to handle the Jonhson and Johnson distribution deficit.
“It’s not a time to panic. We want to make sure that we’re making an informed decision,” explained Horton.
The state is encouraging people to reschedule their J&J appointments and get either Moderna or Pfizer.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.