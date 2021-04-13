A few morning showers Tuesday, mostly dry and seasonable rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers are working through the Tri-State this morning, but that rain will taper off by around lunchtime, and we may even get some sunshine this afternoon.
Tonight looks dry but still partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible Wednesday morning, mainly in western Kentucky, but I think most of us will stay dry, and our skies will turn mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon.
We are starting the day with temperatures in the 50s, and the clouds and rain this morning will keep those temperatures from climbing as quickly as we did yesterday. We will probably crack 60° around midday before topping out in the mid 60s this afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.
High temperatures will linger in the low to mid 60s for this rest of this week and even into the start of next week. Thursday will be mostly sunny, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day Friday. A few scattered showers are possible from late Friday night through the weekend, but I doubt that rain will amount to much, and we are not expecting any thunderstorms.
