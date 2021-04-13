FEMA accepting applicants for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - FEMA is helping pay for funeral expenses of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program opened up to applicants on Monday. This program is part of the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.
Ziemer Funeral Home President, Daniel Ziemer, knows that we aren’t through this pandemic yet.
“Sadly there will still be people who may lose their life due to this terrible disease,” said Ziemer.
He has worked with plenty of families already during this pandemic, and with applications for the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program opening, he’s been contacting all of them.
“We’ve been proactive here at Ziemer Funeral Home notifying all of the families who have lost a loved one due to the terrible disease,” said Ziemer.
There are thousands of families who probably never imagined they would walk through the doors of a funeral home in the last year. That is difficult as is, but then you add in the financial burden that comes with it.
By providing a copy of the death certificate that indicates COVID-19 as a contributing factor, and proof of funeral expenses, FEMA can reimburse you up to $9,000 per funeral.
“This has been a tough year for people financially, and then to may be able to receive some type of reimbursement for a funeral would be of great assistance to them,” said Ziemer.
Because of the high interest, Ziemer says some people are having trouble getting through. He says to just keep calling.
“Maybe later in the evening would be better, or maybe just wait a week and then try to call after a week has gone by,” stated Ziemer. “And most people have already gotten through.”
To apply, you can call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Lines at 844-684-6333 and 800-462-7585. Those lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.
