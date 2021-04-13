Daviess Co. Deputy hurt in crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County Deputy is recovering after a serious crash Monday night.
It happened on Thruston Dermont Road near Krystal Lane.
Authorities say Deputy Josh While was responding to a call when the crash happened.
They say he has several broken ribs and bruised lungs.
We were told Tuesday morning he’s still in the hospital, but expected to recover.
Officials say the driver of the other car was not hurt.
Kentucky State Police are investigating.
