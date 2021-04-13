Cloudy, cool, scattered showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers on Tuesday. More of the same Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Skies will clear overnight Wednesday, so Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Sunny on Friday with a high of 64. More scattered showers likely over the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the middle 40s. Cool temps and scattered showers likely through the weekend and into the start of next week.