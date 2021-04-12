USI Track & Field Shines at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field had eight top-five outings including four Screaming Eagles recording NCAA II provisional qualifying marks in the 10,000 meters alone at the Jim Vargo Invitational April 9-10.
Freshman Titus Winders went out quick and maintained his pace on the way to a fifth-place finish of 29 minutes, 51.93 seconds in the 10,000m. Winders’ 10,000m time was good enough for an NCAA II provisional qualifier, puts him 19th in the nation and eighth all-time in the USI record book.
Junior teammate Wyat Harmon was the next Eagle to kick it in with his own provisional qualifying time of 30:27.72 finishing 10th overall for the race. Harmon’s 10,000m time is currently 35th in Division II. Sophomore Noah Hufnagel and Junior Gavin Prior both added new provisional marks as they snuck under 30:30, a good 17 seconds under the NCAA II 10,000m standard (30:47.12). Hufnagel and Prior are currently 39th and 40th in the nation, respectively.
Freshman Lee Moore took fifth place in the 100m dashing his way to a 13.01.
In the field, junior Tyrell Nickelson had a third-place leap of 1.85m (6′0.75″). Freshman Kyle Crone best attempt on the day of 5.94m (19′6″) rewarded him with fifth in the long jump.
Sophomore Josh Kaminski added a fourth-place finish with a toss of 13.13m (43′1″) in the shot put.
Up Next: The Eagles have a trio of meets on the schedule set to go off in a couple of weeks, the Hillsdale ‘Gina’ Relays in Hillsdale, Michigan April 22-23, the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa April 22-24 and the Lenny Lyles/Clark Wood Open back in Louisville, Kentucky April 23.
--COMASTRI LEADS EAGLES WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD IN LOUISVILLE--
University of Southern Indiana Women’s Track & Field had a handful of top five performances including an NCAA II provisional qualifying mark from junior Jennifer Comastri at the Jim Vargo Invitational April 9-10.
Comastri had the highlight race of the day on Friday as she crossed the line in second place and more importantly obtained a new NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 35 minutes, 21.77 seconds which was well under the standard (36:35.68) for the 10,000 meters. Comastri’s 10,000m time was a brand new, 67-second personal record and her time also currently sits as sixth fastest in the nation. Comastri also vaulted into fifth all-time in the USI outdoor record book for her effort Friday.
Freshman Olivia Clark nabbed fifth place in the 100m with a time of 13.65. Freshman Kaylee Lane broke the one-minute barrier to place fourth in the 400m in 59.94.
The Eagles ran strong in the 800m as freshman Allison Morphew (2:17.62) and sophomore Emma Brown (2:18.36) swiped the top two spots. Freshman teammate Audrey Comastri was not too far behind as she found the line in fourth in a time of 2:18.91.
Morphew also participated Friday in the 1500m where she did not disappoint as she added a runner-up finish in 4:40.92. Morphew’s 1500m time also broke an 18-year-old freshman record previously held by Heather Cooksey (4:42.77) since 2003. Freshman teammate Hadley Fisher turned in a nice performance coming in third with a time of 4:43.25.
Freshman Mckenna Cavanaugh was impressive in the 3000m Steeplechase as she navigated her way to a second-place finish clocking at 11:12.14. Cavanuagh’s Steeplechase time beat out Kaylee McClanahan (11:14.74) back in 2011, for a new freshman record and puts her 10th all-time in the USI record book. Freshman Cameron Rodriguez came in after Cavanaugh to finish fifth with a time of 14:18.86.
In the field, freshman Emma Lasher added a runner-up finish in the high jump as she vaulted for 1.52m (4′11.75″).
