USI Track & Field Shines at Bellarmine

Comastri had the highlight race of the day on Friday as she crossed the line in second place and more importantly obtained a new NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 35 minutes, 21.77 seconds which was well under the standard (36:35.68) for the 10,000 meters. Comastri’s 10,000m time was a brand new, 67-second personal record and her time also currently sits as sixth fastest in the nation. Comastri also vaulted into fifth all-time in the USI outdoor record book for her effort Friday.