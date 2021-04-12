USI Softball Rallies for Split with Rockhurst

Rockhurst put together a two-out rally in the last half of the seventh inning and looked as if it was going to cut the Eagles’ cushion to a single tally after sophomore outfielder Jaden Santoni single to right field. Junior infielder Calli Wibbenmeyer, who put the Hawks on the board with an RBI-double in the previous at-bat, rounded third and was on her way home, had it not been for the strike Tucher threw to home plate from her position in right field.