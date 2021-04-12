USI Baseball Wins Series with Sunday Sweep of McKendree

LEBANON, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball won the series and moved three-games over .500 for the first time in 2021 with a doubleheader sweep McKendree University, 10-4 and 11-5, Sunday afternoon in Lebanon, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 15-12 overall and 12-8 in the GLVC, while McKendree ends the afternoon 11-13, 4-12 GLVC.
Game 1:
USI built an early lead and held on to take the opening game of the doubleheader, 10-4.
The Eagles got off to a great start with a five-run first inning on two hits and aided by three walks and two McKendree errors. The Bearcats scratched a run across in the bottom of the second before USI added another tally in the top of the third on a RBI-single by junior second baseman Ethan Hunter.
After McKendree closed the gap to 6-3 with two in the bottom of the third, the Eagles sealed the game one victory with a four-run seventh. Freshman first baseman Adam Wildeman capped off the four-run frame with a two-single to put USI in complete control, 10-3.
The Bearcats picked up a single tally in the bottom of the seventh before USI closed out the 10-4 win.
On mound, senior right-hander Jacob Bowles won his third game of the year and tied him for the team lead in victories. Bowles (3-2) allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks, while striking out eight batters. The eight strikeouts ties a career-high for Bowles.
Game 2:
USI junior second baseman Ethan Hunter knocked in seven of nine Eagle runs in the final three innings to complete the doubleheader sweep, 11-5.
The Eagles had an early 1-0 lead on a RBI-single by senior shortstop Kobe Stephens in the second inning before the Bearcats posted three-spot in the bottom of the third to lead, 3-1. McKendree would increase the margin and would hold a 5-2 lead after six full frames and set the stage for Hunter.
Hunter led the Eagles’ comeback, beginning with a two-run blast in the seventh inning. He would follow the bomb in the seventh with a three-explosion in the eighth and record his fifth home run of the campaign for a 7-5 USI lead.
USI would seal the victory in the ninth on a two-run single by Stephens and a two-double by Hunter to complete the scoring in the 11-5 victory. Hunter finished the game three-for-six at the plate with two runs scored, seven RBIs, two home runs, and a double.
The win on the mound was picked up in relief by senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn. Hagedorn (1-0), who is one appearance away from tying the USI career record, shutout the Bearcats over 2.2 frames, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Up Next for the Eagles:
The Eagles have one more on the road before returning to the friendly confines of the USI Baseball Field, making a visit to Kentucky Wesleyan College WEDNESDAY for a 2 p.m. first pitch. The game has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday after rain force the rescheduling of Saturday’s games. Live coverage can be accessed through GoUSIEagles.com.
USI took the first round with KWC at home last Wednesday, 11-6, and continues to hold a 99-66 overall series lead over the Panthers, The Eagles have won 12 of the last 15 meetings since 2012.
KWC is 13-4 after the first half of a series at the University of Findlay Sunday. The Panthers are scheduled to finish the series with the Oilers Monday.
The GLVC and home schedules resume for the Eagles April 16-18 when they host Lewis University four a four-game set. The Flyers are 14-10 overall, 12-8 in the GLVC, after splitting a four-game series with Lindenwood University this weekend.
USI leads the all-time series with Lewis, 68-58, taking the last seven match-ups since 2018 and nine of the last 10 since 2017.
