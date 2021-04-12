UE Softball Earns Split with Tough So. Illinois Squad

Mea Adams was hit by a pitch to lead off the second before scoring on a Katie McLean double. Jessica Fehr added an RBI knock of her own to cement a 4-0 UE lead. Izzy Vetter kept the Salukis off balance with meticulous pitching and the offense would add some extra insurance in the sixth. Some 2-out magic padded the lead with Fehr recording her second hit of the day before Gould reached on a walk. Next up was Wood, who hit a homer to right center to push the lead to 7-0. A final run would cross the plate in the 7th on a Jenna Lis sacrifice.