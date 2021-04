EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and light winds allowed highs to top out near 70 across the Tri-State on Monday. A weak weather maker will move in on Tuesday morning and trigger some scattered showers. Highs will only reach the lower 50s. The remainder of the work week will be partly sunny but cooler with daily highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Rain chances return on Saturday and Sunday.