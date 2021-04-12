Ribbon officially cut for Princeton Public Library expansion

“We are giving the community what they wanted,” Princeton Public Library Director Brenda Williams said. “We took surveys, constantly said we need meeting space, we would like to have tutor space. I’m happy about this happening. I’m also happy about how we’ve gone out to the community with more outreach programs. We’ve opened the library more and that when I first came, the genealogy was only open one night a week, and now the genealogy of local history is open all the time that we’re open.”