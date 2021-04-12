Police looking for suspect in burglary of Madisonville convenience store

By 14 News Staff | April 12, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 10:19 AM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police are looking for a suspect in the burglary of a convenience store.

Police say around 1:15 Monday morning a man went into Pappy’s convenience store on Grapevine Road by smashing its front doors with a large rock.

They say the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Officers say the suspect was a medium-built man. They say he possibly had a mustache.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Madisonville Police Department at 270-821-1720 or call anonymously at 270-825-1111.

