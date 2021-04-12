Owensboro cemetery tests out new mowers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In what they call an attempt to be more environmentally friendly, Rosewood Cemetery in Owensboro is using new electric mowers.
Right now, the mowers are being used on a trial basis to see if they’re a good fit.
The cemetery says the new equipment will help save on fuel costs and can mow 24 hours a day.
“We are saving on fuel because we are going to use solar panels with very little electric,” explained Robert Gardner, director of operations at Rosewood Cemetery. “We are going to try and use mostly solar panels and completely go green, and that was our goal when we saw this.”
The trial period for the mowers will last for 30 days.
