OPD investigating after an occupied vehicle is hit by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire.
Officers say they responded to the 1100 block of West 9th Street for a firearm discharge around 2:40 Monday morning.
They say an occupied vehicle was hit by gunfire twice, but no injuries were reported.
Detectives are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.