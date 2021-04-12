Mostly sunny and warm Monday, slight chance of rain Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 40s. There are also some areas of patchy fog out there this morning, and your windows may be fogged up if you park outside.
That fog will burn off quickly once the sun rises. Temperatures will waste no time climbing out of the 40s and through the 50s this morning thanks to plenty of sunshine. We will be breaking into the mid to upper 60s by lunchtime and will top out in the lower 70s this afternoon. We will see a few more clouds developing through the second half of the day, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out later this afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. There is a slightly better chance of rain late tonight into Tuesday morning, but that will still be just a few isolated showers. It looks like those showers will most likely stay south of I-64, and the best chance of rain will be in western Kentucky after midnight tonight and before noon on Tuesday.
The rain chances will taper off Tuesday afternoon, but our skies will stay partly cloudy through Tuesday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday with overnight lows will be in the mid 40s, which is pretty typical for this time of year.
The second half of the workweek looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Wednesday through Friday.
Another round of scattered showers is possible late Friday night into Saturday, and rain chances will linger into Sunday. However, it looks like that rain will be light and scattered. Thunderstorms are not expected at any time in the next seven days.
