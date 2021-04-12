Mostly sunny and warm Monday, slight chance of rain Tuesday

That fog will burn off quickly once the sun rises. Temperatures will waste no time climbing out of the 40s and through the 50s this morning thanks to plenty of sunshine. We will be breaking into the mid to upper 60s by lunchtime and will top out in the lower 70s this afternoon. We will see a few more clouds developing through the second half of the day, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out later this afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry.