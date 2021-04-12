Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A Tell City man was arrested at a bar on drug charges. Troopers say those drugs were found in a battery.
New information breaking overnight out of Minnesota. Protests against the police took place in Brooklyn Center near Minneapolis after someone was shot and killed during a traffic stop. This comes as we start week three of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.
An Evansville woman was arrested on drug charges over the weekend during a traffic stop. But we’ve learned that she’s now facing charges in a shooting that happened back in November.
We’re also looking ahead to a big traffic change set to start tomorrow. Drivers will now see new patterns at 41 and Washington Avenue near Bosse High School.
