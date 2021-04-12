Deputies looking for missing man in Muhlenberg Co.

David Brooks Jr. (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | April 12, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 1:21 PM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

They say 21-year-old David Brooks Jr. was last seen Thursday around 9:00 a.m. at Bryan Lake Campground.

Deputies say Brooks is approximately 5′8″ tall, 175 pounds, has brown hair, and was reported wearing a black tee shirt, white basketball shorts, and Nike flip flops.

If anyone has any information, please call The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office at 270-338-3345 or Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch 270-338-2000.

