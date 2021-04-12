$1.5 Million gift to be used for new Clinical Psychology program at UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville say a $1.5 million gift from the Koch Foundation will support the development of a new Doctorate of Psychology in Clinical Psychology (PsyD) program.
“We feel privileged to invest in the mental health of our region alongside the University of Evansville,” said Robert L. Koch II, chairman of Koch Enterprises. “There is a tremendous need for quality providers, and the establishment of this program is part of a larger vision to create a better quality of life for those in our community.”
“The Koch Foundation has long been a leader in our community for inspiring change through philanthropy,” said Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, president of UE. “The University of Evansville is tremendously appreciative of the Koch family’s spirit of philanthropy, commitment to excellence in higher education, and support of our future through this transformational gift.”
Mental health was identified as a top priority for Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in the most recent Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA).
The study was conducted for both counties by Deaconess Health System and Ascension St. Vincent, along with ECHO Community Healthcare, the United Way of Southwest Indiana, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and the Welborn Baptist Foundation.
Officials say the demand is high for mental health services in the Evansville community, but there are simply not enough providers to adequately serve the area.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, studies estimated that one out of five people will be diagnosed with a mental health condition at some point in life.
Recent data now suggests that a third of COVID-19 survivors are suffering with mental health issues, including anxiety and mood disorders, which directly impacts the individuals surrounding them.
