Ky. Wesleyan Baseball Scores 36 Runs in Doubleheader Rout

FINDLAY, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball recorded an impressive day at the plate on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers scored a total of 36 runs in two games in daily sweep of the University of Findlay. Chase Andrews and Joseph Burke combined to drive-in 13 runs on the day.
GAME 1: KWC 18, FINDLAY 7
A sacrifice fly by Joseph Burke in the first and a solo homerun by Brayden Sisson in the second gave the Panthers (13-4, 10-0 GMAC) an early 2-0 lead. The Oilers added three runs in the bottom half of the second inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Ian Ellis returned the lead to Panthers with a two-run home run in the third inning. However, after five innings Findlay would lead 7-4. Wesleyan broke the game open in the sixth, scoring eight times on six hits, and an error. Chase Andrews scored three with a bases loaded single into right.
The Panthers scored twice in the seventh, eighth, and ninth to finish off the Oilers in game one. Bo Robison picked-up the win in relief. Robison moved to 4-0 on the year after 4.1 innings of relief, allowing two hits while striking-out two.
Sisson finished the game three for five with a home run and two RBIs. Andrews was three for five with a double and four RBIs. Ellis was two for six with a home run and four RBIs. Burke was walked twice and finished two for three with three RBIs.
GAME 2: KWC 18, FINDLAY 5
The Panthers led off game two with five runs in the top of the first inning. Doubles by Andrews and Cody Bridges in the second allowed three more runs to score and give the Panthers an 8-1 lead. Wesleyan added two more runs in the third to take a commanding 10-1 lead.
Burke hit a two run, home run in the fifth as the Panthers plated three in the frame. It took a long time for the Oilers to get out of the sixth inning as the Panthers scored five runs on six hits.
CJ Fairchild earned his fourth win of the season after six innings of work, allowing two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Sisson was three for three with a double and two RBIs. Andrews was two for four with three RBIs. Burke finished two for five with a homerun, a double, and three RBIs.
The Panthers will play two more against Findlay on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM CT.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.