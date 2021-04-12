KWC Softball Swept by Tiffin

TIFFIN, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team lost a pair of games to Tiffin University on Sunday morning. The Panthers fell in the opener 7-0 before the Dragons took game two 11-2.
GAME 1: KWC 0, TIFFIN 7
The Dragons (11-12, 6-4 GMAC) took advantage of an error in the bottom of the second inning to score three runs. Tiffin added two more runs with the aid of an error in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. Despite the strong pitching performance from Evyn Hendrickson, the Panthers were held to three hits in the opener.
Hendrickson completed all six innings, allowing seven runs, four earned on seven hits with seven strikeouts. She also accounted for one of Wesleyan’s three hits on the day.
GAME 2: KWC 2, TIFFIN 11
The Dragons took a quick 1-0 lead after one inning as Bailey Woodall settled-in. The game remained 1-0 into the bottom of the fourth when Tiffin broke the game open with 10 runs in the frame. Tiffin scored 10 runs, on six hits and an error to take a 11-0 lead.
Mikayla Benson led off the fifth with a double while Lacie Mills followed by hitting a two-run homerun. Meryck Hardley finished the game with two hits.
The Panthers will travel to Frankfort, Kentucky on Wednesday for two games with Kentucky State. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM CT.
