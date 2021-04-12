Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman making stops in Owensboro, Henderson

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman is set to visit parts of western Kentucky at the beginning of this week.
She will be making numerous stops on Monday, including in Owensboro and Henderson.
The lieutenant governor is scheduled to pay visits to a few COVID-19 vaccine sites and an after-school program.
She is slated to make an appearance at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in the morning, before stopping by T&T Drugs and the Boys and Girls Club in Henderson later that afternoon.
