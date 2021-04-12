ISP: Tell City man arrested with battery full of drugs on him

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City man was arrested when troopers say they found a battery full of drugs on him.
Early Sunday afternoon, Indiana State Police troopers and a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office went to find Mitchell Dixon, who was wanted on felony fraud charges.
ISP says they found him at Alpine Bar, where he works.
Officials say Dixon had a container full of what troopers say was meth, rolled cigarettes, and a D cell battery that had marijuana in it.
Dixon was booked into the Perry County Jail.
