ISP: Tell City man arrested with battery full of drugs on him
By 14 News Staff | April 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 5:36 AM

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City man was arrested when troopers say they found a battery full of drugs on him.

Early Sunday afternoon, Indiana State Police troopers and a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office went to find Mitchell Dixon, who was wanted on felony fraud charges.

Mitchell Dixon.
Mitchell Dixon. (Source: Perry County Jail)

ISP says they found him at Alpine Bar, where he works.

Officials say Dixon had a container full of what troopers say was meth, rolled cigarettes, and a D cell battery that had marijuana in it.

Dixon was booked into the Perry County Jail.

