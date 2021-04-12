Indiana Senate deliberating proposed tax on vaping products

INDIANA (WFIE) - State lawmakers are close to approving a new state tax on vaping products.
This potential approval comes even as a proposed increase in Indiana’s cigarette tax has been derailed.
The plan backed by Senate Republicans for the e-cigarette tax is being called inadequate by health advocates.
However, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler says the vaping tax was meant “to tell these kids it’s dangerous and to have a parity with tobacco.”
Senate leaders had decided last week to reject a 50 cents-per-pack increase in the state’s cigarette tax that had been included in the House budget plan.
