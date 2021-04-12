Ind. reports 24 new COVID cases locally, new no deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 908 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
The website shows that due to a data processing issue, 285 previously reported cases and 17,076 previously reported tests administered were excluded from the total counts on the dashboard between March 23 and April 12.
In Monday’s update, these cases and tests have been added to the total counts but are not included in the new counts.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Hoosier state to 699,823 and 12,746 total deaths.
The state map shows no new deaths in our local counties.
It shows 11 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, one new cases in Posey County, one new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,960 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,058 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,664 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,788 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,677 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,258 cases, 88 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,272 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,298 cases, 34 deaths
