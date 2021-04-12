Henderson officials considering permanent boat dock on riverfront

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson is considering putting in a permanent boat dock on the downtown riverfront.
City officials say the dock would give boaters the option to spend time and money at Henderson businesses and restaurants.
The city has hired an engineering firm to come up with renderings for the project.
“Within a month or six weeks at looking at concepts that might be good for Henderson, the consultants have come and looked at the riverfront a few times, and I think they’re ready to make recommendations on what we might do,” said Donna Stinnett.
City officials tell us they would be looking for grant funding to pay for the dock.
They’re looking for your feedback on the idea. There’s an online survey for boaters and residents.
The project would still be a couple of years away
