Henderson Co. Community College opening its Care Center

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Community College will open its new HCC Care Center Monday.
That’ll be at 1:30 p.m. in the Sullivan Technology Center Courtyard by the lake on campus.
Officials say the new care center is to help students with additional resources while they are at HCC.
The staff there will also help those who need it in accessing campus and community resources, all in an effort to help them gain academic success.
Once officially open, they’ll operate Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
