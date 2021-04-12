Gilda’s Club Evansville announces rebrand with new name

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gilda’s Club Evansville, providing emotional and social support for people living with cancer, has rebranded with a new name.
The club held a ribbon-cutting Monday for what is now Cancer Pathways Midwest.
Directors say the name change was for a variety of reasons, mostly so the club’s directive is more clear by the name.
They say the affiliation with Gilda’s Club had become too costly, and the money can be better spent locally.
People gathered in support of the non-profit’s new chapter that our own Randy Moore co-founded in 2009.
Directors say the name change is to make sure those passing by know it’s a place they can come to if cancer is impacting their lives.
“Cancer’s in the name. People will be able to find us easier whenever they’re on the journey,” said executive director Melanie Atwood. “Pathways, we are on all the paths of a cancer diagnosis. From newly diagnosed to managing recurrent, from living through loss, survivorship, and all the things in between.”
“My mother died of cancer, my wife is a cancer survivor, so yeah it’s important,” shared Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “I’d be hard-pressed to believe there’s a family in our area that hasn’t been touched by cancer.”
Directors say their support groups are opening back up next week after being closed due to COVID-19.
You can get involved on their website.
