Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public to be on lookout for counterfeit bills

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about counterfeit bills in the community.
This comes after they recently received a few reports of counterfeit bills.
They say in the past, they’ve seen some bills with “For Motion Picture Use Only”, but some of the recent ones have had “Replica” or “Play Money” printed on them.
Authorities, tell us in one case, they had a report of a $5 bill that had been bleached out and reprinted as a $50.
Officials say the security features wouldn’t match up, but it would pass a simple counterfeit detection pen test.
You can find more information on how to spot fake bills here.
If you get a suspected counterfeit bill, contact your local law enforcement so they can investigate.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.