EPD: Man arrives at hospital after getting shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday night.
EPD Sgt. Wolf says that authorities were alerted after the victim showed up to Ascension St. Vincent after getting shot. He says the man is conscious and alert, as well as expected to survive.
According to police, investigators are still questioning the victim for more details. Officers say they are in the process of checking locations and have not found the scene of the shooting as of yet.
EPD officials say there is no threat in regard to public safety.
We will update this story once more information is available.
