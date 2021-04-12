Dubois Co. holding J&J COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 17.
Health officials say they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-dose vaccine.
The clinic will be held at Jasper Middle School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but you must schedule an appointment.
You can schedule an appointment at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Organizers ask that you use the northside parking lot behind the school building and follow the signs.
Anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.