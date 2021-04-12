Deputies serve felony warrant in Warrick County, waiting for search warrant

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a suspect is now in custody after serving a felony warrant on Sunday.
Dispatch officials say this happened on the 6000 block of State Route 66 in Warrick County.
The Warrick County Sheriff told 14 News that deputies are working on getting a search warrant for possible illegal contraband.
Officials have not yet released the identity of the suspect or the charges the person is facing.
We will update this story once more information is available.
