COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in Carmi

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - There’s a vaccine clinic coming to Floral Hall in Carmi Monday.
It’s all thanks to a partnership between the Egyptian Health Department and the Illinois National Guard.
They’ll be giving the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Starting Monday, all residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Walk-ins are welcome, but they do have to have appointment sign-ups.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,720 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,661 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,340 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 544 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.