COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in Carmi
By 14 News Staff | April 12, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 5:51 AM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - There’s a vaccine clinic coming to Floral Hall in Carmi Monday.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between the Egyptian Health Department and the Illinois National Guard.

They’ll be giving the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Starting Monday, all residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome, but they do have to have appointment sign-ups.

You can sign up for that here.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,720 cases, 51 deaths
  • White County - 1,661 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,340 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 544 cases, 12 deaths

