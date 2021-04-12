Aces Women’s Soccer Falls in PK’s to Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer team sees the 2020-21 season end after a battle against Valparaiso in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference championship.
The contest stretched the full 110-minutes forcing a penalty kick shootout between the two squads, with Valpo advancing to the semi-finals with a 5-3 advantage.
As a team the Purple Aces attempted 10 shots with three aimed at goal, led by Emily Ormson and Kristen Harvey both with two efforts.
Goalkeeper Michaela Till made seven clutch saves to keep the Aces in the match, including three in the second overtime.
Evansville ends the season with a 2-3-3, 2-3-2 MVC record and ranks in the top 20 in the NCAA in goals-against-average.
