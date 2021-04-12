Aces Baseball Wins Series over Bradley, with Doubleheader Split

Making up for the seventh, the Aces offense continued to be relentless in the eighth. Scherry walked to lead-off the inning, followed by a double by junior Tanner Craig. Freshman Mark Shallenberger preceded to tie the game at two with a sac fly that scored Scherry. Borgstrom then earned a walk to put runners on the corners for Evansville, which proved to be key for the Aces. With junior Mason Brinkley at the plate, Bradley threw a wild pitch, giving Evansville the 3-2 lead as Craig scored. Borgstrom would due the same, this time on a passed ball, as the Aces took a 4-2 lead.