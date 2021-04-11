USI women’s soccer gaining momentum as postseason play draws near

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team is on a roll at the right time.
USI head coach Eric Schoenstein and his group is sitting at 10-2 with just two more regular season games left to play.
The Screaming Eagles topped Lindenwood in a 1-0 victory on Friday to win their fifth straight match. This is the second time that USI has gone on a five-game winning streak this season.
The squad has been storming past opponents with a perfect blend of ruthless offense and sound defense. The Screaming Eagles have scored 29 goals this season, while only giving up six goals on the other end of the field.
This combination of offense and defense has put the Screaming Eagles in first place in the GLVC, clinching a first-round conference tournament home game on April 19.
“We knew this year we had a quality team with the senior leadership and juniors and the great freshman and sophomore class,” Schoenstein said. “But the main thing is we knew we were an NCAA-caliber team this year. The one fortunate thing is we feel like we would’ve definitely made the tournament this year with our record, but, you know, it is what it is, and now our focus is on winning the conference tournament and ending on a high note. Because USI has never had a back-to-back conference championship, and that’s been the goal for the entire roster all year.”
USI is set for its regular season home finale against Missouri-St. Louis at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, before closing the year on the road at McKendree on Friday.
