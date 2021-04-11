USI women’s soccer gaining momentum as postseason play draws near

“We knew this year we had a quality team with the senior leadership and juniors and the great freshman and sophomore class,” Schoenstein said. “But the main thing is we knew we were an NCAA-caliber team this year. The one fortunate thing is we feel like we would’ve definitely made the tournament this year with our record, but, you know, it is what it is, and now our focus is on winning the conference tournament and ending on a high note. Because USI has never had a back-to-back conference championship, and that’s been the goal for the entire roster all year.”