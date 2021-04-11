Salukis down Aces Softball on Walk-off Home Run

Evansville got the run right back in the third when Hood led off with a single before advancing to third on another double by Gould. Katie McLean converted a successful squeeze play to score Hood and tie the game. That is when the pitchers took over, keeping the opposing offenses off the board, but in the seventh, the Salukis came through. Vermejan led off with a walk before Jansen homered on a 1-0 pitch to seal the game.