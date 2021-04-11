Police respond to burglary on Washington Ave. Sat. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after responding to a residential burglary report Saturday.
Police say it happened in the 300 block of Washington Ave.
The media report states the victim, her daughter and friends were drinking until about 3 a.m.
Police say the victim woke up after hearing someone walking in front of her around 4:45 a.m. That’s when police say she saw the offender inside her daughter’s room touching her inappropriately while she was sleeping.
We are told the victim shoved the offender out of the residence and resecured the door.
The media report states there was nothing taken from the residence.
Crime scene was contacted to document the damage done to the door frame, and the victims were given a case number for the burglary incident and another one for the sexual battery incident.
