Panthers Men’s Soccer falls to Storm, in Saturday Showdown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team suffered its second loss of the season on Saturday afternoon. For the first time the Panthers were shut-out as Lake Erie College took a 6-0 decision.
The Storm (5-2 GMAC) maintained its edge atop the Great Midwest standings with three goals in the first half. LEC put the Panthers (3-2-2 GMAC) on their heals early with a goal in the second minute of the match. They added two scores in the 20th minute and took a 3-0 lead into intermission.
Lucas Daunhauer faced nine shots in the first half and 23 for the match. Of the 23 shots, 18 were on goal and Daunhauer finished with 12 saves.
The Panthers took four shots in the first 10 minutes of the season half, three coming right out of the break. LEC keeper Tom John was up to the task to maintain a shut-out as Max Wawrin’s shot was on goal.
Lake Erie scored three more times in the second period. The Panthers took eight shots on the day, four being on goal. Julian Gonzalez finished with two shots, one on goal.
The Panthers remain in fourth place in the Great Midwest standings with 11 points. Wesleyan will travel to Vienna, West Virginia on Saturday to conclude the regular season with a match against Ohio Valley. The match is scheduled to start at 3PM CT.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.