Mostly dry and seasonable week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As expected, partly cloudy skies gave way to sunshine across the southwestern half of the Tri-State this afternoon. However, some stubborn showers are still lingering over the northeast corner of our region.
The last of the clouds and rain will finally clear off to our northeast as we go through the evening, these gusty winds will finally die down, and we will have mostly clear skies across the entire Tri-State overnight as temperatures fall back into the mid 40s.
Monday will start out sunny, but we will see a few more clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Monday afternoon and evening, but I think most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.
There is a slightly better chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, but those showers will still be isolated, so not everyone will see that rain. The best chance will be south of I-64.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, which is average for this time of year.
No major temperature changes in the forecast for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the 40s from Wednesday through the weekend.
Another round of scattered showers is possible Friday night through Saturday, and some of that rain may even linger into Sunday. Right now, it looks like that rain will be fairly light and scattered, and thunderstorms are not expected.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.