KWC Softball Swept in Double dip at Findlay

FINDLAY, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team lost twice to Findlay on Saturday. With rain showers in the forecast the game was moved up to 9 AM CT. The Panthers lost a pitching dual to start the day 2-0 and made a furious seventh inning rally in the finale only to fall 6-5.
Game 1: KWC 0, UF2
Evyn Hendrickson completed another strong pitching performance on Saturday. Before Hendrickson could settle in the Oilers (16-13, 7-5 GMAC) manufactured a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Panthers (7-14, 3-5 GMAC) placed two runners on in the top of third with two-outs, but could not come away with a timely hit.
Findlay loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth with one-out, but Hendrickson got the Panthers off the hook with only one run scoring. The Panthers got a runner in scoring position in the sixth, but it was one of five runners left on base.
Hendrickson completed the game allowing two earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts. Meryck Hardley finished the opener three for three in the leadoff spot.
Game 2: KWC 5, UF 6
After four innings the Oilers held a 6-1 lead with the lone run for the Panthers crossing the plate in the top of the fourth on Madison Scott’s RBI single. The Oilers kept the five-run lead into the seventh when the Panthers made their charge.
Mikayla Benson reached on a one-out single while Lacie Mills doubled to center. After a line-out, Hardley walked to load the bases. Hannah Scheberle drove-in two with a single through the middle of the infield. Another walk loaded the bases again, this time Madison Scott powered a single up the middle to plate two more runs.
Grace Scott followed with a crushing line-drive that was snagged at first to end the game. Scheberle ended the game with three hits, including a triple and two RBIs. Madison Scott also had three hits and three RBIs.
The Panthers will travel to Tiffin Ohio on Sunday to face the Dragons. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM CT.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.