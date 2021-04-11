ISP: Intoxicated teen arrested after driving the wrong way on US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County teen is in jail after driving the wrong way on US 41 Saturday night.
Indiana State Police say a trooper patrolling on northbound US 41 near the 38-mile marker noticed a vehicle traveling south in the northbound passing lane at 11:35 p.m.
ISP says the trooper immediately activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle continued to drive south in the northbound lanes, passing five vehicles.
We are told the trooper was able to pass the vehicle by utilizing the southbound lanes and then used the cross over at Old US 41 to block and shut down both northbound lanes.
That’s when ISP says the wrong-way driver stopped in the northbound lanes 15 yards from the trooper’s patrol car.
According to ISP, 19-year-old Macray Robinson, of Fort Branch, showed signs that he was impaired and failed a field sobriety test. Further investigation revealed that Robinson had a blood alcohol content of .16%.
Robinson is charged with driving while intoxicated and a minor in possession of alcohol, both class C misdemeanors
