Ind. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.; no new local deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,198 new coronavirus cases and ten additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Hoosier state to 698,692 and 12,743 total deaths.
The state map shows 18 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight in Gibson County, five in Spencer County, three in Warrick County and two in Dubois and Posey counties.
There are no new deaths reported in our area of Indiana.
Dubois County has released gathering guidelines now that Gov. Holcomb has left that up to local officials.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,948 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,054 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,660 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,785 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,675 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,257 cases, 88 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,272 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,296 cases, 34 deaths
