Henderson Co. GBB falls in KHSAA Final Four

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County girls basketball team saw its historic season come to a close on Saturday, as the Lady Colonels ended their postseason run in the KHSAA State Semifinals, losing 50-33 to Marshall County.
Henderson County sophomore Jarie Thomas led the Lady Colonels with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Sadie Wurth finished with seven points.
Marshall County shot 73% in Saturday’s contest, hitting 17-23 from the field.
Henderson County ends its season with a 20-5 record.
